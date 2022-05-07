EBENSBURG, Pa. – Somewhere, someone else’s bowl is empty.
Event goers to the Cambria County Backpack Project’s drive-up Empty Bowls were left with this reminder.
According to the Empty Bowls website, the project is a grassroots movement by artists around the world to help feed those in their communities.
Kristen Villarrial, director of the Cambria County Backpack Project, said this was the organization’s first year holding the event with all proceeds going to the organization. For $10, individuals received a paper bowl created by a student in one of the participating school districts and a soup starter kit to make chicken noodle soup at home. Clay bowls were available for an additional donation.
“In Cambria County, one out of five children suffer from chronic hunger and Empty Bowls is an international movement that’s been going on for quite some time," Villarrial said. "We decided this year to join in the effort and see if we could raise some funds specifically for Cambria County. Each bowl purchased will supply two weekend bags of food to a local child in need.”
Currently, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Ferndale, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Westmont Hilltop and Windber school districts participate in the program.
Elementary students from some of the schools created paper bowels while older students created the clay bowls, which Villarrial said were reminders that someone was always hungry.
In the 2020-2021 school year, the backpack project distributed 47,952 meals over 38 weekends to nearly 300 children with an annual cost of $206.72 per child.
