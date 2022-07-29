JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Backpack Project representatives are asking baseball fans to participate in the “All American Food Drive!” when they attend the AAABA National Tournament next week.
On Tuesday through Friday, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., the organization will be collecting packs of single-serve fruit cups outside Sargent's Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
The donated items will then be given to at-need children.
Every weekend through the school year, the project provides food to hundreds of children in Cambria County. They are given six meals, in a backpack, for Saturday and Sunday. Many of the kids might not eat much for those two days if not for the meals provided.
Project members specifically focused on single-serve fruit cups for this particular food drive.
“We have upgraded our menu this year to be healthier, so we have added fresh produce, as well as the fruit cups,” Cambria County Backpack Project Director Kristen Villarrial said. “We’ve added protein, dairy to make sure that these six meals that we provide every weekend are well-balanced and healthy for the kids. We’re really emphasizing that healthy part of the menu and hoping that people can help us. It’s also a more expensive item and hard-to-find item for us at the food bank, so, if we can have the community support us and donate those fruit cups, that helps us out.”
Anybody who makes a donation on Wednesday will receive a $1 discount on an admission ticket to that night’s game.
“It’s a very good project to help needy kids and needy families in the area,” said Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III, who helps organize the tournament every year.
Volunteers, wearing orange shirts, will be collecting the fruit cups by a white van that will be parked near the main entrance.
