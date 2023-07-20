Marlene Singer has been a longtime volunteer of the Cambria County Backpack Project, and on Thursday, during the 10th anniversary celebration at Highlands Regional Park, she couldn’t help but look around in awe of how much the group has grown.
“What you see today is the vision we had probably 10 years ago,” she said.
The food organization provides meals to several hundred children in the county every week, originally starting as the Johnstown Backpack Project with 50 bags per week.
Since then, the service has grown to 550 bags per week this year.
Singer said when they started, the volunteers knew there was a need, but the project didn’t have the resources to meet the amount of families requiring help, but their goal every year, working with AmeriCorps, was to improve the service.
“We’re not going to let any kid go hungry. That’s our mission,” she said.
“It’s a great project.”
Now, the group has a permanent director in Kristen Villarrial and coordinator Codi Norman, as well as a board of directors elected last year, and the Cambria County Backpack Project recently earned a 501©(3) status.
“It’s a great feeling to be part of such a wonderful group,” Villarrial said.
Reflecting on the 50,000 meals handed out in the past 10 years, she noted that local families need the Backpack Project now more than ever with increases in grocery costs and the decrease in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program help after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jessica Pulliam Petrunak, board president, said the celebration speaks to the importance of the program in the county and added that she’s impressed with the growth throughout the past decade.
Norman referred to the success as amazing, especially the nonprofit status, while Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank child nutrition program manager Chelsey Novak said it’s great the Backpack Project can step in to fill the food gap children experience during the weekend and throughout the summer.
The Greater Pittsburgh group has worked with the Johnstown project for about the past eight years.
Prior to that, the volunteers were holding fundraisers and buying food from local stores to pack.
Also revealed on Thursday was the new Backpack Project logo that features a bag with an apple in the center and new mission statement that reads, “To alleviate the burden of food insecurity and promote community well-being by providing children of Cambria County with healthy and sustainable food options on the weekends.”
For more information, visit www.ccbackpack.org.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
