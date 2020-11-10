EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance authorizing the potential use of eminent domain to acquire four sites for new 911 radio towers, a move that the commissioners said was needed for the completion of ongoing upgrades to the county’s public safety radio system.
The properties in question have addresses in the 800 block of Gates Road, Fallentimber; the 200 block of Mary Street, Northern Cambria; the 100 block of Sutton Road, Ashville; and the 700 block of Frankstown Road, South Fork. In each case, the site sought by the county is a 75-foot-by-75-foot square of land, plus a strip for an access road.
While the ordinance approved by the commissioners grants Cambria County the authorization to use its power of eminent domain to condemn and acquire the properties, that power has not yet actually been used, said county solicitor William Gleason Barbin.
The county has reached agreements with the owners of the Fallentimber, Ashville and Northern Cambria properties to acquire the tower sites at a price of $50,000 for each site; those purchases were approved by the commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. The county is still attempting to negotiate with the owner of the South Fork property, Barbin said.
The solicitor said that the ordinance authorizing the use of eminent domain was written to apply to the Fallentimber, Ashville and Northern Cambria properties, even though settlements have been reached with their owners, because doing so exempts both the county and the property owners under Pennsylvania Department of Revenue regulations from paying the transfer tax, saving both sides about $500 each.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky called the use of eminent domain “a last resort” and said the commissioners’ hope is to “negotiate a fair resolution that is fair to the taxpayers of Cambria County and the property owners.”
Commissioners Scott Hunt and B.J. Smith expressed similar sentiments.
“I personally believe condemnation should be used extremely rarely and be taken very seriously,” Hunt said. “Authorizing this ordinance for the 911 system to complete these towers is necessary. … It is my hope that we will be able to settle with the fourth owner, as we have tentatively with the other three, to avoid final condemnation.”
“The county exhausted every avenue it could to avoid this,” added Smith. “We have 130,000 residents, and I cannot, in my heart, jeopardize the safety and welfare of those residents. … We have to do this now or else it’s going to jeopardize the whole project.”
Motorola Solutions Inc. was awarded a $16.9 million contract late last year to upgrade Cambria County’s public safety radio system. The county’s 911 coordinator and several first responders said then that the then-current system’s reliability was questionable, with a track record of spotty radio coverage and failure during poor weather.
Also during Tuesday’s special meeting, the commissioners approved six more COVID-19 relief grants:
• $3,621 to Cambria County Parking;
• $14,490 to This Is It;
• $13,500 to Johnstown Sports Partners LLC;
• $15,304.89 to Tri-County Masonry Construction Co., LLC;
• $2,306.00 to Fitness Weights & Aerobics;
• and $15,288 to The Christian Home of Johnstown Inc.
