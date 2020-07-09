EBENSBURG – The results of Cambria County’s 2019 financial audit were presented during Thursday’s meeting of the Cambria County Board of Commissioners at Lake Rowena in Ebensburg.
“Overall, it was a really good report this year,” said Joel Valentine, president and CEO of Wessel & Co., which performed the audit.
The audit revealed that the county’s pension plan is 84% funded and that the county’s total debt has been cut to just more than $39 million as of the end of 2019, down from almost $57 million in 2015.
“We’re very pleased that we’ve been able to continue having positive operations in the county, going from a $9.2 million fund balance deficit in 2015 to almost a $3 million surplus at the end of 2019,” said Michael Gelles, the county’s chief clerk.
“(But) 2020 is providing us with some unique challenges. We continue to work through that on a daily basis. Hopefully, some of this CARES Act funding will help alleviate some of the costs that we’ve incurred as a result of COVID-19.”
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners presented a certificate of recognition to Melvin Wingard for his 53-year career as a Richland Township supervisor. Wingard, who stepped down in April, appeared for the brief ceremony by video; the certificate was accepted on his behalf by Supervisor Bob Heffelfinger.
