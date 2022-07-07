BEAVERDALE, Pa. – In a contentious Cambria County commissioners’ meeting Thursday, the board made another step in attempting to address the staffing crisis at Children and Youth Services.
The board approved an agreement with Service Access and Management (SAM) Inc. for consulting services for CYS in the amount of $5,000.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said the company will review the agency’s policies and procedures.
“Staffing of CYS is a statewide issue and having an assessment done will help Cambria County continue to do what we do well, and we will receive suggestions on where we need to improve,” Chernisky said.
Commissioner Scott Hunt voted against the move.
“I’ve done my research on this company, SAM, and specifically services they provided for another county,” Hunt said.
“When I asked them questions regarding that situation, they did not give me the answer I was looking for.
“They gave me a canned answer and that answer didn’t sit well with me. ... In my opinion, this is not an independent assessment. I don’t believe it’s the right direction for Cambria County, and for those reasons I will be voting no.”
Workload questioned
Caseworker supervisor Lynn Popovich appeared before the commissioners during the meeting to update them on the agency’s status.
While the commissioners approved the hiring of a new caseworker, which would bring the number up to 13 out of its total 36 caseworker positions, she said that the new hire will not be able to help with the caseload until November.
According to Popovich, there are currently 104 children under the care and custody of the agency and the court.
“Our workload remains untenable,” she said. “Our staff are being asked to work full-time, work significant hours of overtime and now must be on call every 12 days instead of one time per month.
“The number of reports received during on-call for the months of December, January and February averaged 120 reports per month, not counting the additional field time, phone calls and paperwork associated with the reports.
“Workers cannot continue this pace. We are not machines. Staff are physically, emotionally and psychologically exhausted, and something is going to happen to them or a child.”
Contract dispute
Several speakers addressed Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith – who they say had previously characterized himself as “pro-union.” Service Employees International Union Local No. 668 Business Agent Martilynne Middleton accused Smith of taking steps aimed at “busting the union that covers the next generation of workers.”
Smith pointed out that the union’s contract had been negotiated in 2018 and that 60-month labor deal is only about half-complete.
SEIU has four human services contracts among Children and Youth Services, Area Agency on Aging, Drug and Alcohol Program and Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities, and 31 CYS employees are covered under these contracts, including five van drivers and 73 employees from other agencies across all four contracts.
Other county departments have separate pacts with their workers.
The contract that includes Children and Youth Services caseworkers currently includes 14 CYS employees and 55 employees from other agencies.
“We negotiated a fair contract, and we’re in it 21/2 years,” Smith said. “I’ll tell you one thing, if you want that contract open, somebody on this board better make a motion and then, when they make that motion, I want all (11) contracts reopened.
“It’s not fair to give to one and not to everyone.”
In what then became a heated exchange between Smith and members of the union, the commissioner questioned why the contract that some of those in the room negotiated and supported was no longer a fair contract.
“Because we have over 50% of our staff gone,” Alex Ciotti, business agent with SEIU 668, responded.
