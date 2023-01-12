EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County’s current round of Act 152 demolitions is slated to be completed next month, officials said on Thursday.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, told the authority’s board that contractor Leckey’s Demolition Service has demolished the second of five properties on the list and will be given notice to proceed with the final three demolitions.
Funds in the county’s Act 152 program are collected through $15 fees when properties in the county are purchased or sold, then are used to pay for demolition of blighted properties.
Leckey’s Demolition Service was awarded the contract for the project in October at $122,650 to demolish properties at 409 Church St., Gallitzin; 1035 Pine St., Franklin Borough; 977 Roberts St., Nanty Glo; 101 Ferndale Ave., Ferndale Borough; and 117-119 Jackson St., East Conemaugh Borough.
The properties in Franklin and Gallitzin were recently razed. Commercial properties in Nanty Glo, East Conemaugh and Ferndale required asbestos removal.
Leading up to the Act 152 demolitions, Leckey’s Demolition Service demolished four other properties using Community Block Development Grant funding.
Daly told the board that, after the current round of demolitions is complete, there will be no more blighted properties on Cambria County’s list to be torn down using Act 152 funding. The redevelopment authority will seek bids for another round of demolitions when it has between seven and 10 properties on the list.
According to Daly, going forward, the Act 152 program will be used to demolish properties through the county’s newly formed land bank, which will repurpose properties and put them back into taxation.
Since the program’s first demolition in 2018, the authority has completed nearly 40 demolitions with Act 152 funding at a total cost of $443,442.
