Cambria County added one COVID-19 death on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
The death brings Cambria County’s combined total since April 2020 to 436.
Cambria and Westmoreland were the only counties in the region to add deaths on Sunday, with the latter also adding one death to its total, which is now 770.
Cambria County added 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 more on Sunday. Somerset County added nine cases over the weekend and remains at 215 total deaths after adding one Saturday.
Bedford County added seven positive cases over the two-day weekend, and Indiana added 10 cases.
Cambria County now has 14,754 cases total since spring 2020. Blair County now has 13,507 cases after adding 13 cases Sunday. Somerset County is now at 8,034 cases, Bedford is at 4,696, Indiana is at 6,393 and Clearfield is at 8,635.
Pennsylvania has recorded 1,208,513 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic. There have been 27,488 deaths – up 31 from Saturday.
