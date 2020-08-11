Fayette County added 61 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a day after county officials reported an outbreak within their county prison.
The daily figures, which included eight new cases in Cambria County, were released by the Department of Health among 828 total Tuesday.
Closer to home, Cambria led the area with its additional cases, which now bring its total to 349.
Blair County added five cases, taking its total to 298, while Indiana County added four.
Indiana County now has 326 cases, while Somerset (136 cases) added one positive.
Fayette's outbreak inside its Uniontown jail was announced as several other western Pennsylvania neighbors are reporting lower totals than previous weeks.
Westmoreland County added two cases, its lowest addition in more than a month – if not several months. Allegheny County reported 76 more cases after adding more than 100 for a string of consecutive days.
Pennsylvania's statewide total for Tuesday, 828 cases, takes its running total to 120,281.
An additional 35 deaths were reported, taking that total to 7,352.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
“Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
