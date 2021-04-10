The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday announced there were 4,882 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,068,974.
Cambria County added two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 409 deaths.
Somerset County added one COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 192 deaths.
Cambria County added 54 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 12,681, and Somerset County added seven new cases, bringing its total to 7,095.
Of the surrounding counties, Blair County saw the largest increase, reporting 57 news cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 11,516.
Indiana County added two news cases with a total now standing at 5,557, and Bedford County added seven new cases, bringing its total to 4,040.
There were 2,439 individuals hospitalized in Pennsylvania with COVID-19. Of that number, 496 patients were in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 and older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
