JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A late-night vehicle-pedestrian accident Friday killed a woman in Johnstown, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Saturday.
The incident took place on the 700 block of Maple Avenue in the Woodvale section of the city.
Lees said a middle-aged woman was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
According to Cambria County 911 media page, the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Friday. Johnstown Fire Department, Seventh Ward EMS, the Conemaugh DART unit and Johnstown Police responded.
Lees said an autopsy would be performed Saturday and more details, such as the deceased person's identification, would be made available afterward.
Check back for more information about this developing story.
