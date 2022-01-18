JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A 53-year-old woman died Monday after collapsing while shoveling snow and clearing her car, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Monday night.
The East Conemaugh Borough woman, who was not identified, died of a stress-induced cardiac event, Lees said.
She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and died in the emergency department.
Lees said the woman did not have a history of heart issues or medical problems.
Still, he urged caution for those doing outside work in severely cold temperatures or during heavy snowfall.
The coroner also urged individuals to check on their neighbors, especially when winter weather is in the forecast.
