A Garrett County, Maryland, man died Saturday from a blood infection developed due to an altercation two days earlier – and the Cambria County Coroner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.
Stephen Savage, 63, of Swanton, got into a fight with a neighbor on his property July 30, resulting in the man sustaining blunt-force injuries, Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Savage, who lost a high volume of blood, was flown by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment. He died in the intensive care unit at 8:26 p.m. Saturday, Lees said.
An autopsy Sunday at ForensicDX in Windber showed Savage died of sepsis – a blood infection that was the result of the altercation, Lees said.
Lees said he could not provide details on the fight aside from noting that Savage and the unnamed neighbor were the only two people involved.
He declined comment when asked if a weapon or object was used during the incident, saying he did not want to hamper the investigation.
State police in Maryland and the District Attorney's Office in Garrett County were investigating the matter Sunday and the case was still in the earliest phases, Lees added.
Because Savage died in Cambria County, Lees was responsible for determining the cause and manner of death.
It's up to prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are warranted, Lees added.
A state police trooper at the McHenry, Maryland, barracks confirmed the incident was under investigation Sunday but provided no additional information.
