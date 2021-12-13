JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fatal fire occurred in the Oakhurst Homes public housing building No. 15 on Sunday.
“We have one fatality – a male, appears to be in his late 40s, was found on the first floor inside that apartment,” Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said around midnight. “My office is in the process of making a positive identification and a death notification to the family. An autopsy will be performed (on Monday) at some time.”
No other injuries were reported.
The fire started around 9:30 p.m.
“When they arrived, they had heavy fire involvement on the first floor in one of the apartments,” Lees said. “That fire was extending into the second floor.”
Johnstown Fire Department members and a Pennsylvania fire marshal were still investigating the origin of the fire as of midnight.
JFD reported that residents were able to return to their neighboring apartments on Sunday night.
