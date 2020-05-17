One person is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Johnstown, investigators said.
An unidentified man was shot outside the Coopersdale Homes and was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Johnstown Police are investigating the incident.
Lees said more details in the case will be made available Sunday afternoon, following an autopsy.
A press conference involving the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, Johnstown Police and Coroner's Office is scheduled for 2 p.m.
