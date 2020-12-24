EBENSBURG – Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees was called to the Quality Inn in Ebensburg for a deceased person found in one of the rooms after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The individual was reportedly a man in his late 30s and both Lees and the Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene until early Thursday morning.
"At this point, the coroner's office is conducting an autopsy," Lees said.
Neither the identity nor the circumstances surrounding the death will be released until after that procedure is completed, he added.
Lees expects the autopsy results to be available later Thursday.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Cambria County Coroner's office are performing the investigation.
Check back for more information as this story develops.
