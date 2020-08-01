PORTAGE – Authorities are offering few details concerning their investigation into the death Friday of a 15-year-old Cresson area girl.
Sierra Nihart was already dead when she was taken to the Portage Area Ambulance station at 4:05 p.m. Friday in a private vehicle, Cambria County Coroner Jeffery Lees said.
“She was obviously deceased, and my office was summoned to the scene,” Lees said Saturday.
An autopsy performed Saturday showed the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the upper torso, Lees said.
“This incident involved a vehicle,” Lees said, declining to provide any other details, except that the incident occurred in Portage Township.
State police and its forensic team are working with the Cambria County district attorney’s office and Lees’ office on the investigation.
“Manner of death, I’m not ruling on until the investigation is completed,” Lees said.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions at this time.”
