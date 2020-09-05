Emergency crews and the Cambria County coroner were called to the scene of a late-night shooting Friday in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County.
The incident, involving two individuals, occurred along Truman Boulevard near Bon Air, according to authorities.
Truman was blocked at the upper section where it meets Frankstown Road and at the lower connection with Franklin Borough.
Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. and were still on the scene at midnight.
