JOHNSTOWN – Even off the ice, Maverick Baker had a knack for leading the Johnstown Warriors travel hockey squad, his longtime coach, Chris Glessner, said.
Midway through a championship run three years ago, his team found itself anxious and uneasy inside a Detroit locker room just moments before facing off against a formidable foe, Glessner recalled.
"At a moment the stage seemed too big for them, Maverick stands up – and I thought he was going to give a speech. But instead, he started dancing – skates on, that hair of his flying and flashing that big smile," Glessner said. "Within seconds, the tension was gone. Everyone was bobbing their heads, singing along with him."
Then, as Glessner noted, "he goes out and scores a hat trick to win it."
It's those memories that the sports communities in Johnstown and Northern Cambria were clinging to Saturday, after the sudden loss of the 16-year-old.
Baker was a Northern Cambria High School football and baseball player who also skated for the Bishop McCort Catholic and Warriors hockey teams.
Crimson Crushers coach John Bradley was among many area coaches or hockey programs that paid tribute to Baker on social media.
Bradley's post depicted a photo collage of the teen in his "88" jersey and the words "We will miss you."
Northern Cambria's football team shared an image on social media of Baker taking a handoff for a gain around a pursuing Meyersdale player this past fall.
Northern Cambria football coach Sam Shutty said that he first met Baker when the teen was in eighth grade.
His "unforgettable" smile, selfless attitude and drive to succeed were unmistakable, Shutty said.
On the field this past fall, the shifty Colts running back earned steady playing time as a sophomore.
"But you could tell he wanted more," Shutty said, recalling how Baker always found a way to dedicate time in the weight room, even while logging ice time every week for two hockey teams.
"He was successful at whatever he did, and he's really going to be missed," Shutty said.
Prior to Saturday's contest against the Maine Nordiques at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, the Johnstown Tomahawks held a moment of silence for Baker and also Joe Letizia, the father of Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia, who passed away on Jan. 19. A video tribute was also played for Baker.
"Please join us in sending our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Shell and Baker families," the NAHL club wrote in a Facebook tribute. "RIP 88."
Glessner, who said that he's known Baker since he was a 6-year-old playing at the mite level, said his teammates and the local hockey community are "heartbroken" by Baker's passing.
Glessner organized a breakfast for the team on Saturday morning to enable players and coaches to grieve and share memories.
Northern Cambria and Bishop McCort school officials also reached out to students to let them know that support was available.
"You never expect to lose someone so young," said Shutty, who was meeting his team at a restaurant Saturday to speak with them during the "tragic" moment. "Right now, it's about letting these kids know that we're all here for each other."
