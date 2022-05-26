EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners approved amendments on Thursday for two projects at county facilities in downtown Johnstown.
The commissioners altered an existing agreement with L.R. Kimball for architectural and engineering services and renovations at the Johnstown Senior Center, 550 Main St., to add a new food storage room at a cost of $28,500 and to make renovations to the existing dining room for $19,400.
Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin said that the company already has the contract for the project, but more required services was discovered in the request for proposal process.
“While we’re down there, we discovered that we really shouldn’t have the freezer in the basement,” Barbin said. “We really need to move the freezer to the first floor. That’s going to involve changing the room for the freezer, and some changes to the dining room will be necessary to do that. That’s what this contract will cover.”
The commissioners also approved an amendment at no additional cost to the contract with L.R. Kimball for sewage lateral work at county facilities in downtown Johnstown.
Barbin explained that the amendment was made because the contract was very specific for L.R. Kimball to do the work, but the firm would like to bring in a “specialist” from outside the company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.