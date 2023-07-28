EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners approved an as-needed agreement with a Harrisburg firm to consult on the county’s 2024 budget as the commissioners continue to miss the services of long-time chief clerk Michael Gelles IV who passed away in April.
The commissioners unanimously approved the agreement Thursday with Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting Solutions Inc., to provide consulting services for the upcoming budget process.
The agreement, recommended by Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic, goes into effect Aug. 1 through Dec. 31.
The Susquehanna firm fills a need for budgetary services that Gelles had provided to Cambria County for more than 31 years.
In the past seven years with Gelles’ guidance, Cambria County climbed from $9 million in debt and junk-level bond status back into to investment grade. In doing so, the county was able to cut taxes by nearly 10% over the past two years combined.
“This is just to let the public know that with the loss of our chief clerk, we are going to need help at this time,” Commissioner William “BJ” Smith said of the agreement with Susquehanna.
In 2020, the commissioners approved an agreement with the firm to provide accounting services and support administration for the county’s $11.757 million COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.
“Susquehanna has a proven record with county budgets and will help fill the cracks until a chief clerk is hired,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said.
The commissioners also approved the continuation of more than 30 service contracts Thursday for county departments in 2024, contingent on the receipt of state funds to fulfill them.
Those service contracts include transportation for nearly 200 children regularly receiving tutoring services from Flood City Youth Fitness Academy at a cost of more than $372,800. That program is funded through grants from the state Department of Drug and Alcohol programs.
The program has about 500 children registered who could possibly use the transportation service, said Frederick Oliveros, Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program administrator.
“We fund mileage for transportation from school to the program and home in the evening, or in the summer, back and forth from their home,” he said. “The transportation we are funding with this project is over 21,000 miles involved in getting hundreds of kids back and forth every day.”
