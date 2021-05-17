From Hastings Borough in northern Cambria County to Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky, William “B.J.” Smith and Scott Hunt made a dozen stops on Monday in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week.
Starting at 9 a.m. and continuing through the day, the commissioners visited emergency service buildings throughout Cambria County to issue proclamations and personally thank personnel for their service.
“I just want to say thank you on behalf of the taxpayers of Cambria County, the residents of Cambria County and our region for everything you do,” Chernisky said after reading a proclamation at East Hills Ambulance in Richland Township.
“We know that it’s very important from the 911 telecommunicators getting that call and getting a hold of (EMS services) to go out, because we know the fastest that you can get to somebody and give care, the faster you can get them to the hospital, the better chance the person has to survive.”
The brief moment of thanks from the commissioners was welcome for East Hills Ambulance Commander Don Gawel.
“It’s a great honor,” Gawel said. “I really appreciate them coming and taking their time to present this (proclamation) to us. This shows that there are people out there that care for what we do.”
The commissioners’ makeshift caravan started the day at Hastings Area Ambulance before stopping at Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service in Northern Cambria.
From there, the commissioners made visits to Ebensburg Area Ambulance, Cambria Alliance Emergency Medical Service (Cresson), Portage Area Ambulance Association, Forest Hills Area Ambulance Association (Sidman) and Jackson Township Fire/EMS in Mineral Point before dropping by East Hills Ambulance in Richland, 7th Ward Ambulance Services, and West End Ambulance Services in Johnstown, along with Hilltop Ambulance Association and Upper Yoder EMS in the West Hills.
