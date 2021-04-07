BLANDBURG – As Cambria County’s Director of Human Resources Bryan Beppler read through personnel actions at Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Cambria County Commissioners at Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company building, he omitted one name from the list of new hires, transfers and those to be removed from payroll. His own.
The panel at the head tables then swooped in to correct Beppler’s oversight, but not without a few laughs and words of appreciation from the trio of county officials, as the 15-year veteran of the county’s human resources office is set to depart to take on the role as executive director in Richland Township.
“I want to thank Bryan for his 15 years of service to Cambria County,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said.
“Bryan has demonstrated professionalism and provided expertise on many issues. It is important to note that Bryan has been a team player with the commissioners, department heads and employees of Cambria County.”
Beppler will stay on the job until the end of the month, while also starting his new position on April 19. The county is searching for Beppler’s replacement, and will be posting the opening and conducting interviews in the coming weeks.
“It’s been a great experience for me,” Beppler said after receiving recognition from all three commissioners.
“The county’s a big animal. The things that come across my desk, people probably wouldn’t believe. But it makes you a better person and I always try to do the right thing no matter what the situation was.”
In the eyes of Commissioner Scott Hunt, it was Beppler’s even-keel demeanor that made him a valuable asset to the county.
“He’s a stand-up guy, No. 1,” Hunt said. “No. 2, this is not fluff, he’s a true professional. He doesn’t get excited. He could tell you probably the worst news of your life, and it’ll sound like: ‘OK. Great.’ It’s going to be a big loss to Cambria County. I hate to see him go.”
Commissioner B.J. Smith appreciated Beppler’s no-nonsense professionalism in all working conditions.
“In my six years here of being commissioner, in my second term,” Smith said, “Everybody says: ‘Nobody’s irreplaceable.’ I want to tell you what, this guy comes closest to anything because he takes such a load off of us three.
“This guy’s just such a professional. There’s no, excuse my language, (expletive).”
Other highlights from Wednesday’s meeting:
• The commissioners offered proclamations to the county’s Children and Youth Services office in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month with Administrator Michelle Rager on hand to speak and accept appreciation from the trio.
• Cambria County 911 Coordinator Robbin Melnyk was also in attendance to accept a proclamation and gratitude from the commissioners and other county dignitaries in recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, which begins on Sunday.
• The commissioners also approved a cooperative grant agreement with the state’s Department of Aging for funding of the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30, 2025, at the rate of $4,529,100 per year.
