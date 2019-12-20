EBENSBURG –
The Cambria County Board of Commissioners on Thursday morning approved a list of resignations from, appointments to and reappointments to various county boards, committees and authorities.
Commissioner Mark Wissinger, who was reappointed to the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, abstained from voting on any appointments or reappointments. Commissioners Thomas Chernisky and William “B.J.” Smith voted to approve those actions. Wissinger will continue to serve on the Redevelopment Authority after he leaves the Board of Commissioners in January.
Resignations
The commissioners unanimously approved the resignation of Josh Yoder from the Conservation & Recreation Authority Board, effective immediately, and the resignation of John Cavanaugh from the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Board, effective Dec. 31.
Appointments
Cindy Pioli was appointed to the Children & Youth Advisory Board for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Vicki Vasile was appointed to the Conservation & Recreation Authority Board to fill the unexpired term beginning Thursday and ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Darrin Smith, Jim McCann and Christopher Cox were appointed to the Fire Advisory Committee for two-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending in December 2021. (Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith noted after the vote that he is not related to Darrin Smith.)
George Arcurio III was appointed to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority for a five-year term, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Linda Thomson and Michael Puruczky were appointed to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Board for six-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2025.
Matt Barczak and Pat Replogle were appointed to the Transit Authority Board for five-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Nicole Waligora and Josh Yoder were appointed to the War Memorial Authority Board for four-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Reappointments
Elizabeth Katrancha was reappointed to the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
George Gvozdich Jr. and Christine Greene were reappointed to the Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities Advisory Board for three-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Lisa Shirt, Jack McLaughlin, Susan Martin, Shane Downey and Lisa Botteicher were reappointed to the Children & Youth Advisory Board for three-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Christina Koren, Ray Gorman and Eugene Kupchella were reappointed to the Conservation & Recreation Authority Board for five-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
David Thomas and Robert Illig were reappointed to the Fire Advisory Committee for two-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Jerome Stephens Jr. was reappointed to the General Financing Authority for a five-year term, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Donald Kirsch was reappointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a five-year term, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Carl “Buddy” DeYulis and John Augustine were reappointed to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Board for six-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2025.
Russell Kiel and Ronald Rovansek were reappointed to the Planning Commission for four-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Jeff McEvoy, Edward Miller, Tim Rhoades and Phil Vaught were reappointed to the Police Advisory Committee for two-year terms, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Mark Wissinger was reappointed to the Redevelopment Authority for a five-year team, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Timothy Whited was reappointed to the Transit Authority Board for a five-year term, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Christopher Glessner was reappointed to the War Memorial Authority Board for a four-year term, beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
