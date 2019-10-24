EBENSBURG – Mail sent to inmates at the Cambria County Prison will soon be diverted to a separate, secure facility for digitization and processing for additional safety.
During a regular meeting Thursday, the Cambria County Commissioners approved a contract for inmate mail screening, processing and management system implementation with TextBehind, a Baltimore company that specializes in inmate communication services.
That contract covers $1.59 per letter not to exceed $350 per month.
County Solicitor Bill Barbin said there have been cases in which letters sent to inmates at the Cambria County Prison have been soaked in drugs and the recipients dry out the mail and extract those substances for use. In at least one case, Barbin said a county corrections officer was put at risk from contact with a substance sent in inmate mail.
This contract will send all inmate mail to a separate facility to be digitized and photocopied before it’s provided to Cambria County inmates, Barbin added.
“It provides a layer of security that is absolutely essential at the prison,” he said.
The commissioners also approved the hiring of a new county grant facilitator to replace John Dubnansky, who spent nine years with Cambria County and was named Johnstown’s economic development director last month.
Brittany Blackham, who previously served as a grant writer in state Rep. Frank Burns’ office, will be the county’s full-time grant facilitator beginning Nov. 12.
“It’s crucial that you get a grant writer,” Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said. “Right now we’re in a lull,” after Dubnansky’s move to Johnstown and Blackham’s hire.
While grant writing for the county will come first, President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said Blackham will also be able to assist local municipalities and school districts with grant applications.
“The game plan is to continue that momentum,” in seeking and securing grant funds for county projects, Chernisky said.
Commissioner Mark Wissinger also noted that Blackham will be able to work with Dubnansky in his new role for an added level of collaboration with the city of Johnstown.
“There should be a good coordination there,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.