EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Commissioners approved the submission of a grant application and cooperation agreement Thursday as part of an ongoing effort to operate charter service from John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
During a regular meeting, the commissioners unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the submission of a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant application for $2.9 million to be used for improvements at the airport, along with a cooperation agreement with Johns-town-Cambria County Airport Authority and Nulton Aviation Services Inc. to apply for and administer the grant.
County Solicitor Bill Barbin said the grant, which does not require match funding, is being sought to pay for the rehabilitation of hangar No. 15, which includes two hangars and a two-story office building.
“It’s been abandoned for years,” Barbin said. “There will be a new business at the airport if this goes through.”
Airport Manager Thomas Keyes confirmed the grant would be covering renovations of the hangar complex, but noted the Johnstown-
Cambria County Airport Authority has not yet voted to authorize the agreement approved by the commissioners.
Barbin said his understanding is that the grant will cover the costs of turning the hangar complex into headquarters for charter air service at the airport.
Last year, Nulton Aviation CEO Larry Nulton announced that the Johnstown airport was housing three charter jets in the OneJet fleet and working to get a charter service started.
At that time, Nulton said housing OneJet’s three Hawker jets in a vacant hangar was the first step in that effort, as the airport gave the company a better deal on rent than Pittsburgh.
The airport authority approved a three-year lease agreement with OneJet for hangar No. 13, with monthly rent of $900 the first year, $1,100 the second year and $1,200 the third year.
Nulton Aviation has also seen progress on the $2 million expansion and upgrade of its facility and has added a single-engine Diamond aircraft for its flight school in cooperation with St. Francis University’s aviation business program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.