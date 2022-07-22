CRESSON, Pa. – A Cambria County commissioner’s attempt to help county employees financially failed to gain a second on Thursday.
Hunt made a motion to fund a retention bonus to Children and Youth Services caseworkers in the amount of $7,000. The bonuses would be paid using American Rescue Plan funds and Office of Children, Youth and Families state funding, with 80% of the funding coming from state funding and 20% from ARP funds.
The second item proposed by Hunt was a retention bonus for all other employees, excluding elected officials and CYS caseworkers. Full-time employees would receive a one-time bonus of $1,000, and part-time and per diem employees would receive a one-time bonus of $500. The bonuses would be paid with ARP funds.
“We were all elected to do what we believe is in the best interest of the residents and employees of Cambria County. While the three of us agree at times on what that is, we also disagree at times on what that is,” Hunt said in a statement. “We agree that we want to use the American Rescue Funds for projects that are beneficial and worthwhile. Projects like the courthouse windows, War Memorial and prison roofs will have a positive impact long from now.”
He added that he felt the funds could also be used for the employees.
“I also believe we can use some of the funds to help our employees. Staffing shortages are at crisis levels for CYS caseworkers, but we are also having issues keeping other employees because of the current economy and job market,” Hunt said.
“I’m not proposing to adjust wages or renegotiate anything, rather to provide a one-time bonus as a commitment to our current employees, as well as recruitment and retention bonuses for our CYS caseworkers.
“This would be paid for by American Rescue (Plan) funds and not county tax dollars.”
County Controller Ed Cernic said in an interview last week that he did not agree with Hunt’s proposal and that the county had already planned to spend a majority of the remaining ARP funds on capital projects that it wouldn’t be able to fund otherwise without a loan.
In a statement, President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said that they disagreed with Hunt’s plan.
“We have to remember that rescue plan funds are tax dollars,” the statement said. “It would be difficult to give county employees who received a paycheck throughout the pandemic premium pay while other businesses and employees in Cambria County were left without.”
The statement said that the bonus would cost over $750,000 once pension costs and taxes are incorporated and that a half-mill tax cut to all taxpayers would cost less.
“We prefer to pass that savings to the taxpayers of Cambria County. American Rescue Plan dollars are being used to improve Cambria County assets and infrastructure,” the statement said. “We will continue to work together to have a positive return on that investment and our goal is that these funds will be used properly to create a legacy that will benefit all residents and future generations in Cambria County.”
