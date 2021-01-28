EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to approve a grant agreement with the state to receive funding for the county’s 911 system.
The 911 Statewide Interconnectivity Funding Grant Agreement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is in the amount of $73,687.56. Grants through that program are funded by a percentage of 911 uniform surcharge revenue, according to PEMA.
Also on Thursday, the commissioners:
• Approved the transfer of county-owned mineral rights for two parcels of land in Allegheny Township to the Pennsylvania Agricultural Conservation Easement Board.
The move was part of having the properties entered into the state’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, in which landowners are paid to allow easements ensuring the land will remain in agricultural use. The program was developed in order to slow the loss of prime farmland to non-agricultural uses.
• Approved an electronic recording agreement between the Cambria County Recorder of Deeds Office and Synrgo, a California-based provider of real estate document services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.