JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Residents in the county will soon have a tool right in the palm of their hand in the event of a sudden cardiac event in public.
According to Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator and 911 director Art Martynuska, with the help of a grant of the community foundation and a fee that was waived by the county’s computer aided design (CAD) provider for setup, software from PulsePoint will be in place in the next several weeks.
“This goes into our Cambria Care system, which is our emergency alert system that we already have with Code Red,” Martynuska explained. “What this will do is people will have the app downloaded on your phone. If somebody has some cardiac event, some cardiac arrest, they will tell them on their phone, where there was a cardiac event near their location, and also advise them where the nearest automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are.”
He added that the county already has the locations where most AEDs in the county are logged.
“There's a really good opportunity to lifesaving efforts in the county,” he said.
The commissioners approved the agreement with PulsePoint for the software for a one-year term in the amount of $20,5000.
During the meeting, Solicitor Bill Barbin said that a property at 416 Main St., owned by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, has been submitted to the county for reassessment.
Afterwards, Barbin said the property was submitted after a concern was raised by resident John DeBartola at a commissioners meeting in January about the taxes being paid on the building by the authority, which rents to both for and nonprofit entities. Currently, about five for-profit and five nonprofit entities are in the building, according to Barbin. The building will be assessed to see the number of taxable tenants and the square footage that the tenants occupy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.