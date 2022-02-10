EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria joined other counties Thursday in agreeing to pay a $50,000 share in a broadband study that will look at the needs of a wide region.
The six-county study would determine what it would take to build an expansive fiber optic “ring” from Cambria to Fulton County.
Alleghenies Broadband Inc. – a nonprofit formed by Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntington and Somerset counties to pursue efforts to improve broadband service – will seek the bids for the study.
“We’re essentially paying for the portion of the study that is equally divided by the six counties and then anything we would do based off of that would come from Cambria County and go toward the broadband construction for Cambria County,” Commissioner Scott Hunt said.
Commissioner William "B.J." Smith said he received emails from a company interested in installing fiber-optics in the county and asked if they could be responsible for the cost.
President Commissioner Tom Chernisky and Emergency Management Coordinator Art Martynuska, who sits on the board of Alleghenies Broadband Inc., said involving a company to install fibers would come after a plan is established.
“This is to get the study done showing how the network would be built,” Martynuska said. "After that, it’s going to be based on people coming to Southern Alleghenies or to (Alleghenies Broadband Inc) … and saying, 'Look, we’re going to follow your design and we’re going to put the skin in the game to build it.' "
The Somerset County commissioners approved joining the study earlier this month. Somerset County’s portion of the study will also be paid with American Rescue Plan dollars.
