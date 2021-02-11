EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners approved an amendment to articles of incorporation for the Cambria County Transit Authority on Thursday, allowing for a 50-year extension to its existence.
The transit authority’s current articles were set to expire in 2026 before the extension was approved to move the expiration to 2076, 100 years after CamTran got its start in the City of Johnstown. The commissioners also approved a resolution certifying local match responsibility of the municipality for advertising revenue shortfall of CamTran during the 2020-21 fiscal year in the amount of $25,000. The county would only be responsible for the match in the event that CamTram cannot sell up to $25,000 in advertisements on its fleet in addition to its local share commitment.
It was noted during the meeting that the county has never had to match for an advertising shortfall during the history of the agreement.
In December, commissioners approved a provision of a local match for state operating financial assistance for the current fiscal year, amounting to $768,959.
On Thursday, the commissioners also approved the following:
• A sub-recipient agreement with Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI) to provide job training in the telecommunications and health-care fields to low-income residents in the county in the amount of $40,799.
• An agreement with Mission Critical Partners for Next Generation 911 Consulting Services in the amount of $14,718.
• A proposal from Johnstown-based web developer digital.iway for redevelopment of the county’s website, for an amount not to exceed $15,000.
