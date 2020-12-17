The Cambria County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday to adopt a budget for 2021 that doesn’t include a tax increase.
It’s the fifth consecutive year the county has avoided raising taxes, officials said.
“I would like to thank all the elected officials, department heads, employees and the courts for working together to hold the line on the budget,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “2020 has been a challenging year, and I want to thank everyone for their efforts.”
The amount of the general fund budget is $58.2 million, said Michael Gelles, the county’s chief clerk.
The county’s millage rate was kept at 33.5 mills, Gelles said, including 27.5 mills for general purposes, 4 mills for debt service, 1 mill for Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and 0.5 mills each for the Cambria County Library system and county parks and playgrounds.
