A former waste coal plant that shut down over the summer apparently won't be standing much longer.
The Cambria Somerset Authority was notified that the site has been transferred to an Indiana salvage company, which will dismantle the facility over time and sell off materials of value.
The authority's manager, Earl Waddell, said the company reached out to notify them the transmission valve to the facility can be shut off because water service is no longer necessary.
National Salvage & Services Corporation of Illinois has acquired the property, CSA Chairman Jim Greco said.
Until now, Texas-based Northern Star Generation has owned and operated the plant, which was originally built in the 1990s.
North Star's general manager, David Sims confirmed Tuesday that the facility and surrounding property have been sold to the salvage operation – and said there were indications the land itself could eventually be offered as a recognized "brownfield" property.
Low energy prices and competition from Marcellus Shale natural gas convinced operators to shutter the facility in June, North Star's general manager, Sims told The Tribune-Democrat at the time.
"With energy prices so low, the Cambria Cogen station has struggled over the years, forcing the facility to operate as a merchant plant ... basically generating energy (only) on an as-needed basis," he said.
At the time, Sims said the plant operated for eight years prior without a direct contract to supply Penelec.
"Running a waste coal plant is an expensive operation," he said, noting that in relying on lower quality "bony" refuse, they are significantly less efficient than modern counterparts.
The Rubisch Road plant's closure came as Competitive Power Ventures was preparing to fire up its Vinco natural gas plant, which went online this month.
Several messages left for National Salvage officials about the company's planned timetable for the plant's demolition were not returned over the past two weeks.
Greco said the CSA is reaching out to the company about acquiring a pump station that was used by Cambria Cogen to supply water to the Cambria Township site.
Due to its proximity to Route 22 and the utilities already in place there, the land could be prime for new construction once the plant is done and the site is cleared, Greco said.
"That property is basically development-ready," he said.
