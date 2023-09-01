JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kevin Chalich stood outside Red’s Texas BBQ’s food stand on Friday, adding a few dashes of salt and pepper to his haluski, before he and his girlfriend, Vanessa Lozano, moved through the throngs at the Cambria City Ethnic Festival in Johnstown.
“We like coming down to Ethnic Fest,” he said. “It’s nice – the food, the music, the drinks.”
Lozano, who moved to the area two years ago, said that she enjoys any chance to attend a local event and is a fan of the annual festival in Cambria City. She said there’s always fun attractions available, and she appreciates the variety of local vendors.
The three-day festival kicked off on Friday with numerous attractions, from craft stands and children’s games to live music and a variety of food, all lining Chestnut Street between Third and 10th avenues in the city’s Cambria City section.
Rich Lees was already in line for food at Ace’s when the festival started at 4 p.m. Lees attends Ethnic Fest every year and said he likes the way Ace’s prepares its food.
“I come for the lamb,” he said.
Becca Miller and her husband, Mike, were right behind him, just as excited about getting food from Ace’s, including lamb sandwiches. The Latrobe couple grew up in Johnstown, and they always look forward to attending Ethnic Fest.
“It’s nice to see people you grew up with,” Mike Miller said.
Chestnut Street was packed with people soon after the event started.
Some of them talked about the way Cambria City and Johnstown as a whole used to look, while others admired the architecture of the church buildings on nearly every block, and still more gathered around performance areas to hear live music.
Greta Leonard, general manager of Bites and Brews at 814 Lanes and Games in Richland Township, was anticipating large crowds throughout the weekend. Her food stand was located near Ace’s; it was her first time serving at the festival.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Leonard said.
James Lehman and his wife, Gloria, were cutting a rug at the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church pavilion as Rhythm Masters played.
“We always come to these,” Gloria Lehman said. “We just love to dance – to have fun.”
Her husband added that it’s always a great time visiting with friends, trying different food and enjoying the atmosphere of Ethnic Fest.
For more information, visit the Ethnic Fest Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.