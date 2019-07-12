REAM[mdash] Barbara Louise (Owens), 78, Elton, went to be with Jesus on July 8, 2019, at Windber Woods. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, where an Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 7 p.m. …