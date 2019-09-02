For Paul Kushner, it wasn’t just the strong sales and crowd Holy Cross Lutheran Church volunteers saw all weekend that has him so optimistic about the Cambria City Ethnic Festival’s future.
It’s the fact that it occurred at a time the event itself is continuing to grow – welcoming clusters of new vendors, including Stella’s WorldMarket – over the past few years.
“This year was just gangbusters for us,” Kushner said. “And I think the reason we’re all doing so well, is that we’ve adapted by giving people what they’ve wanted. We’re a true street fair.”
On Sunday – 15 years after the Cambria City neighborhood’s festival future found itself at a crossroads – the event has found a way to thrive as a collection of independent Labor Day parties whose live music, ethnic dishes and other offerings continue to draw residents from across the region – and those who used to call it home.
Holy Cross was one of more than a half-dozen groups hosting Ethnic Fest events over the weekend, including St. Mary’s Byzantine Church, Ace’s, The Bottle Works, Venue Of Merging Arts, Stella and the Alternative Community Resource Program’s Irish Center.
St. Mary’s Monsignor Raymond Balta, stood alongside Fourth Avenue on Sunday, still amazed by the weekend crowds.
Like Holy Cross, St. Mary’s Byzantine was one of the original groups that decided to keep the Cambria City festival going in 2004 after the Johnstown Area Heritage Association moved its Labor Day music festival to downtown Johnstown.
Today, both events are going strong – and to Balta, there’s no question why the Ethnic Fest survived.
“This festival belonged here in Cambria City. Going back to (the centennial festival) in 1989, it was the perfect place for it,” he said.
And the fact crowds continue to flock here each year – perhaps in growing numbers – shows “it still belongs here,” Balta added.
Kushner said Holy Cross, which raised money for the Martha & Mary House this year, has tried to evolve over time – partnering with Veterans Community Initiatives, while mixing up its menu to add dishes like brisket to its menu alongside staples such as halushki and kielbasa and apple dumplings.
But every group is unique, he added.
“It’s like every group gets their own block – and it works,” Kushner said.
Like the traditional recipes festivalgoers enjoy, it’s the collective blend that makes the ethnic fest special, Johnstown resident John Slezak said.
Slezak said he spent the weekend filling up his stomach – and an iced-down cooler – with Eastern European and Irish food and other festival fare. He described the festival as an end-of-summer “can’t miss.”
“People here love this festival, there’s no two ways about it,” he said. “It’s special.”
