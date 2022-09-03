JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Attending the Cambria City Ethnic Festival is an annual tradition for Richland residents David and Mary Jo Podratsky, and this year the couple was just as glad to walk the familiar neighborhood streets.
“We’ve been doing this since it started,” David Podratsky said during the kick-off on Friday.
The pair frequent the entire ethnic-themed event along Chestnut Street between Third and 10th avenues, but the “Irish Corner” is their favorite section. David Podratsky said he loves the Celtic music – featuring Blatherskite, Gary Noll and the Irish Pretenders on Friday – while his wife said it’s the food that brings her back year after year.
The annual festival also serves “almost like a homecoming,” Mary Jo Podratsky said, adding that it’s nice to see people the couple hasn’t seen in some time.
Visitors from all over gathered along Cambria City streets to peruse the vendors, chat with neighbors and listen to music on Friday. There were also plenty of people lining up 20 deep or more at the various food tents that ranged from Caribbean to Polish and others in between.
This was the second year for craftsman Tim McCauley, of Williamsburg, who had a booth set up in the Irish Corner and was selling hand-carved walking sticks, wood-burning art, rings and other items. McCauley said he returned because last year’s sales were beyond his expectations. He also enjoys being close to the food vendors and live music.
Kathleen Marano and her boyfriend Brent Dorofey, both of Johnstown, said they try to attend Ethnic Fest every year and usually hang out around St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church on Power Street, which offered live performances from Jerry Intihar and YUM the first night, with more to come Saturday and Sunday.
Marano said she thought it was important to celebrate heritage, which is partly why she wanted to visit. Dorofey added that he enjoyed attending the event for the food and the beer.
Many residents claimed parking spots along the Cambria City streets while others, such as Steve and Vicki Carlson, found other means of transportation to the festivities. The Westmont Borough residents rode into the city on their electric Aventon bicycles.
Vicki Carlson and her husband, one of the famous Hanson brothers from the Johnstown-shot movie “Slap Shot,” have been to Ethnic Fest once before and attended this year as a way to get out into the community again.
Steve Carlson, who’s battled throat cancer for two years and is now free of the disease, has spent the past week – his first out and about in roughly two years – traveling the community spreading his appreciation to locals for their support during his fight.
The couple said they also came down into Cambria City for the food and the outdoor atmosphere of the festival.
“The different cultures of food is the key thing,” Steve Carlson said.
The festival continues through Sunday and features live music, art, ethnic food, historic tours and more. For a complete list of happenings, visit cambriacityethnicfestival.webs.com.
Other festivals taking place this weekend include the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log House Arts Festival and the Forest Hills Festival starting Saturday.
Also, the American Legion County Fair opens Monday and continues through Sept. 10 at the fairgrounds, 883 N Julian St., Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.