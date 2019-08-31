Whether it is salute, sláinte, prost, na zdrowie or na zdravie, the spirit of the expression is the same … cheers.
Those toasts – and others – rang out during the opening day of the three-day Cambria City Ethnic Festival in Johnstown on Friday. And the different versions of the salute were seen printed on shirts for sale at the World Market @ Ethnic Fest, a section of the festival sponsored by Cambria City Flowers and Stella.
The market area has 18 vendors all from the Johnstown region.
“We really wanted to make this very Johnstown orientated,” said Chad Pysher, co-owner of Cambria City Flowers and Stella.
It is part of the larger festival that stretches the length of Chestnut Street.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the event over the weekend to listen to music, eat ethnic foods and buy merchandise from vendors, while walking among the local homes, churches and businesses.
“I think people look forward to something on Labor Day weekend,” Pysher said.
“I think it’s just something that traditionally happened. It’s a time for people to come and really explore the entire neighborhood, too. I always says this – and I’m very big on saying this – yes, Cambria City is a destination, but it is a neighborhood first and foremost. This is where people live, where people go to church, where people work. This is a very livable neighborhood. That’s why I think people love coming down here.”
Ed Troyan, a Richland resident who is selling fudge and nuts at the festival, described the gathering as a nice event that brings people together.
“You get to see your neighbors,” Troyan said. “You get to see people you haven’t seen for a long time. So it makes the event pretty nice. You get to see old friends, maybe make some new friends.”
Melissa Boring, owner of Wye Knot Flower Farm, called it “a big citywide reunion.”
Many vendors sell traditional food and items associated with Cambria City’s European heritage, such as pigs in the blanket, Irish stew and haluski.
But there are also other elements, including Legend’s Caribbean Grill and the LulaRoe with Kali Ankney clothing trailer.
Ankney says people probably do not expect to find women’s clothing for sell at an ethnic festival. “But it draws,” she said.
“People come in. They like the trailer part of it. I put the lights on at night and people are like ‘this is so cool.’ "
