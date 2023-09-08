EBENSBURG, Pa. – After more than 27 years of telling the stories of her clients in the courtroom, Cambria County Chief Public Defender Maribeth Schaffer is preparing to wrap her career as a public defender.
Her career at the Cambria County Courthouse first began in 1995 when she was hired as a clerk for Judge F. Joseph Leahey, and transitioned into being a public defender in 1998 under grant funding to handle DUI cases. She has held her current title of chief public defender since 2016.
As a public defender, Schaffer said she has enjoyed being able to share her client’s stories.
“The stories are interesting,” she said.
“People have stories. Someone just has to listen to them.”
Schaffer said she remained with the public defender’s office for the majority of her career after seeing opportunities for advancement, including instilling her own ideas and ways to get things done to help people as chief.
“I feel like I created an amazing staff. Honestly, I think I have accumulated the best attorneys in the county,” she said. “I have created a culture where we look at our cases and respond appropriately, and have the best representation that you can have for the defendants.”
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that Schaffer was represented by law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, by fellow attorneys and by the people that she represented.
“Maribeth was always very reasonable. She was a zealous advocate for many, many, many people in the county, and she was an asset to the legal community,” Neugebauer said.
“It might surprise people that while professionally she fought with officers and district attorneys over the years, she was always very respectful, always very professional, and at the end of the day, we all get along with Maribeth and that’s not always easy to do in a long standing legal career when it’s your job to disagree with people.”
He added that from law enforcement to fellow attorneys to witnesses, victims and her clients, Schaffer always handled everyone with respect.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III simply said that the public defender’s office was “going to lose a great asset” with Schaffer’s departure.
Public Defender David Raho described Schaffer as a strong advocate for her clients and someone who has always been willing to pitch in.
“I’ve worked with Maribeth for 23 years and she’s always been a strong advocate for other clients, and I’ll just say that she’ll be sorely missed or greatly missed by me and the entire staff,” he said.
He added that she has always been willing to help other attorneys in the office and follow up with clients if needed.
“After 23 years, I will really miss working with her, and the next person has some big shoes to fill,” Raho said.
Upon her retirement, Schaffer said she plans to spend more time with her family, which includes two adult children, who live out of state, and her newborn grandson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.