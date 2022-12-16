EBENSBURG, Pa. – A new administrative team has taken the reins at Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg.
Bob Bagdon comes to the center as its new administrator with 30 years of experience working at other facilities.
Bagdon worked at large chains and did national consulting before coming to Cambria Care.
He said that he brings experience to the position and hopes to increase occupancy.
Bagdon joined the staff in November.
“I’d like to see it full and fully staffed," he said. "We've got plenty of jobs for people in the area and opportunities to be trained and get higher-paid jobs.”
Bagdon said the center has a program that will help pay for staff to be trained to be nurses after six months of service.
Jennifer Watson became the center’s director of nursing in October.
Watson had been a member of the staff and worked her way up to director of nursing.
“I just want to see the center progress and make it better, get more staff in here and have a positive atmosphere and other than that just build a good team," she said of her goals in her new position.
