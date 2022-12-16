Cambria Care opens Christmas display to community

EBENSBURG, Pa. – After the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated a need for all four floors of the Cambria Care Center, the center repurposed the second floor as a gathering space for the residents and the community.
Currently, the entirety of the second floor is decorated for Christmas – with the nurse’s station and each room having something different to offer.
According to activities director Madison Kundrod, the center started the decorations last year when the facility was unable to take the residents elsewhere due to the pandemic.
Now the display is open not only to the residents but the community as well.
Kundrod said it’s nice for the community to see – as many contributed to the displays.
“Most of the decorations in here were made from the community – organizations, people, family members – they all donated most of this stuff and it's nice for them to see,” she said. “It's nice for residents to see, especially since we are still dealing with COVID. It's not as bad, luckily. But you know, there are a lot of things that they still can't do and are restricted to. So it's something we're able to provide for them.”
Marketing director Michele Sherry said that while the center has lost income due to the floor not housing residents, staff have been able to “do a lot more things" with the space.
“We kind of made the silver lining out of a crappy situation, you know," Kunrod said, "and COVID hit and we did lose a bunch of residents and had to move people and can't use this space – but we're able to use it in other ways. So in other words, the residents still benefited from this in the building.”
Community members wishing to view the Christmas display can do so from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and ask to visit the second floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.