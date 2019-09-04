EBENSBURG – Cambria Care Center is inviting the public to attend a free Estate Planning 101 seminar next week, featuring Lauren Cascino Presser, a local elder law attorney.
The seminar is scheduled for Sept. 11 in the Cambria Care’s Memory Unit’s main dining room, where appetizers will be served from 5 to 6 p.m.
Presser will speak from 6 to 8 p.m. and cover a wide range of topics, such as wills, trusts and how they work in an estate plan; the key difference between guardianship and power of attorney; which medical decisions are covered by a living will or advance healthcare directive; how to protect assets if a spouse has to enter a nursing home; and when and how to update an estate plan.
Presser said it is never too early or too late to begin thinking about estate planning.
“Whether you are just starting a family or preparing for retirement, it’s important to have a plan specifying how your assets should be divided after you pass away and who will make your healthcare decisions if you are incapacitated,” she said. “Planning for your estate ahead of time gives you peace of mind.”
Presser said the seminar will be equally beneficial for adult children who are trying to sort out issues with their parents’ estates.
“If you have an aging parent, it’s important to get a handle on their financial affairs and end-of-life wishes,” said Presser, who works as an attorney at the law firm Timothy M. Ayres. “This seminar also touches on topics that adult children should know about estate planning.”
Because seating is limited, attendees are asked to RSVP to the seminar by calling Michele at 814-471-2183.
