Cambria Care Center Memory Care will host a free seminar on estate planning on Wednesday.
Lauren Cascino Presser, a local elder law attorney, will cover a range of topics including the difference between power of attorney and guardianship; which medical decisions are covered by a living will or advance healthcare directive; how to protect your assets if your spouse has to enter a nursing home; when and why to update an estate plan; and the importance of handling aging parents’ financial affairs and end-of-life wishes.
Refreshments will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. and Presser will speak from 6 to 8 p.m. in the main dining room area.
To RSVP, contact Michele at 814-471-2183.
