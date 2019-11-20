Cambria Care Center will host a holiday craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at 429 Manor Drive, Ebensburg to help residents shop for their family and friends.
The public is invited to attend the event, which will feature free admission, a hot dog sale and basket raffle.
It is free for vendors to set up, but they are asked to bring an item for the basket raffle.
Interested vendors should contact Michele Sherry, marketing director, at 814-471-2189.
