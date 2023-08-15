The Cambria Business Hall of Fame committee is inviting Cambria County Regional Chamber of Commerce members to submit nominations for the 2024 Cambria Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The deadline for nominations is Aug. 25. Inductees must be retired for at least one year from his or her primary business, no longer active in the day-to-day operation of their primary business or have reached at least 66 years of age at the time of the nomination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.