Cambria and Blair counties each added 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Blair also had two new deaths, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were 1,557 new cases and 33 additional deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide totals to 184,872 cases and 8,533 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Centre County’s case count increased by 25 on Monday. Westmoreland County added 64 cases and three deaths, Allegheny County added 103 cases and three deaths, Delaware County added 112 cases and two deaths and Philadelphia added 261 cases.
Across the region, Bedford County added four cases, Indiana County added 12 cases, Clearfield County added nine cases and Somerset County added six cases.
The state reported its first COVID-19 case in a cat on Tuesday.
State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the 16-year-old Cumberland County cat lived in a household with multiple individuals who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The cat developed mild respiratory illness early this month and the condition worsened to a point the animal was in respiratory distress and was humanely euthanized. The case is still under investigation, and a primary cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
The Pennsylvania cat is one of a handful of COVID-19 positive pets that have died or were euthanized while infected. All had known prolonged exposure to humans with COVID-19. None to date appear to have died from COVID-19, but from other serious underlying illnesses.
“As Pennsylvanians have spent more time at home throughout the pandemic, our companion animals have undoubtedly been the recipients of extra love and attention,” said Brightbill. “If you or a loved one becomes diagnosed with COVID-19, take steps to keep your pet healthy, just as you would your family.”
The departments of human services and health provided an update Tuesday on support for nursing and personal care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine commended the work of the Response Health Collaborative program, which provides clinical, operational and educational support for the homes.
Launched in late July, the collaborative includes experts assigned to each region of the state.
Eleven health systems were selected to serve six regions across Pennsylvania.
“We know how dangerous COVID-19 can be in congregate care settings,” Miller said. “The unfortunate reality of this pandemic is that outbreaks can and will happen because these facilities and their staff cannot exist in a bubble. What matters most is how we catch and respond to outbreaks when they occur, and the (collaborative) program is strengthening our response at the state level and making local facilities better equipped to respond. This collaborative approach is saving lives.”
The collaboratives are becoming more valuable as winter approaches, Levine said.
“As we are in the midst of a fall resurgence, the (collaboratives) will become even more important,” she said. “The introduction of COVID-19 into a long-term care facilities is a reflection of the number of cases in the community, which is why all Pennsylvanians have a role in helping protect these facilities.”
The latest long-term facility report shows the local area has not had serious COVID-19 outbreaks in the homes. Cambria, Somerset and Bedford combined have 17 homes reporting a total of 67 cases in residents, with no deaths.
Blair County has had 141 cases in residents and 15 deaths, involving 14 homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.