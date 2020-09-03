Cambria County recorded its third COVID-19 death in eight days on Thursday as the state reported 1,160 new cases – the most for one day since July 24.
Blair County also had a new COVID-19 death. Cambria County now has had six COVID-19 deaths and Blair County has had 12 deaths.
The local deaths were among 20 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 136,771 cases and 7,732 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria County led the region with seven new cases in Thursday’s report. Indiana County had five new cases, Bedford and Blair counties each had four and Somerset and Clearfield each had two.
Across the state, 938 long-term care homes have recorded COVID-19 cases, including
21,198 cases in residents and 4,553 cases among employees. COVID-19 has been associated 5,218 resident deaths in the nursing and personal care homes, the health department reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.