JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Behavioral Health of Cambria County will be holding a training designed for staff with LGBTQ parents and families.
The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Cambria County Cantra Park Complex in Johnstown.
The training will examine the coming-out process for the individual, but also the family. It will include information on the impacts of family rejection along with sources of the rejection of LGBTQ adolescents and the health disparities.
Strategies to join families along with skills to support their children will be reviewed.
The training is free to county provider agencies, schools and human service agencies and $15 for those not located in the county or not a service provider to the county.
More information is available by contacting Rebecca Valle at 814-534-4436, option 4.
