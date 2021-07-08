The key to human services funding and programs is flexibility, Tracy Selak, Cambria County's behavioral health/intellectual disabilities/early intervention administrator, told the board of commissioners on Thursday.
Selak said participation in the state block grant program helps provide funding for behavioral health, intellectual disabilities, drug and alcohol services, Human Services Development Fund and the Homelessness Assistance Program.
Money can be shared across the programs, she said, and between departments to help a as many individuals as possible.
“Any moves have not resulted in any individuals losing funding from any one funding stream in order to serve another,” Selak said, noting that Cambria is entering its ninth year as block grant participant.
Transferring $231,131 of behavioral health funds to Intellectual Disabilities supported an individual with “intellectual disabilities and other unique needs” in a residential setting, she said.
Selak said the individual was over 21 and some of the costs were being offset by Social Security but there were other difficulties getting all of the services paid for.
She also added that $50,000 of behavioral health funds were transferred to the Human Services Development Fund to support ongoing operation of the child advocacy center in Richland Township.
At the center, “Young people who endure sexual abuse can be interviewed in a safe and secure environment,” Selak said.
Commissioner BJ Smith praised the efforts of Selak and her staff.
“I just want to say thank you for all you do because you do a lot,” he said. “Even for my own family, I have called you plenty of times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.