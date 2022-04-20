Pedestrian and bicycle transportation projects in Cambria and Somerset counties are set to receive millions of state and federal dollars.
Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian Wednesday released funding for 64 projects to improve public accessibility across the state, 43 of which are funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
A $700,000 award in Cambria County was made to Westmont Borough to create a 1-mile-long safe bicycle and pedestrian connection along Stanford Avenue and Veta Lane between downtown Westmont and Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
The project includes improvements to Stanford Avenue’s intersections with Menoher Boulevard and St. Clair Road. Proposed improvements include ADA-compliant sidewalk and curb ramps, signing and pavement markings.
Pennsylvania Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, congratulated Westmont Borough’s leadership for successfully applying for the competitive grant.
“Stanford Avenue and Veta Lane is a common route used by school students attending Westmont Hilltop Junior and Senior High School,” Rigby said in a press release. “The award will make it safer for them to travel to and from school on foot or bicycle.”
Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township said a "safety corridor" has long been needed for children walking or biking to school in Westmont.
“This is an area where there are lots of kids – but no safe pathway for them to get to school,” Burns said in a news release. “This project will help fix that, which is among the reasons I supported this grant application. I’ll keep fighting to make sure other regional projects receive funding too, especially with federal infrastructure funding on its way to Pennsylvania.”
The state awarded a total of $54.1 million for projects across the state through its Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside. Before the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $18 million was available from the state program.
In Somerset County, a total of $3.2 million was awarded Wednesday.
Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County Executive Director Steven Spochart said the funding is a tremendous boost to the local efforts to help the area prosper.
Berlin Borough was awarded $1 million to construct curb and sidewalks from Hay Street to 10th Avenue on the south side of east Main Street/Route 160 and continue construction on the north side of Main Street from Berlin school at Cassel Drive to North Street.
The Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County was awarded $860,000 for the Garrett Borough streetscape project including installing new sidewalks, curbs, ADA ramps, and decorative street lighting.
In addition, the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County was awarded $1.4 million to install new sidewalks, curbing and ADA curb ramps in Rockwood Borough. Prior to sidewalk installation, the borough will relocate and replace existing sewer and water lines in the area.
"It's tremendous," Spochart said. "This makes quite a difference in these communities where we are seeing a lot of tourists come in to use the Great Allegheny Passage and the September 11 National Memorial Trail, especially in Garret, which is now the hub of those trails."
Spochart said the grant funding helps lift budgetary strain as Rockwood spends streams of money on rehabilitating its sewer and water systems.
"This is huge," Spochart said.
